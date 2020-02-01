Where to Stream the Oscar 2020 Nominees on Netflix, Hulu & Disney+
Stream these films for free with subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.
American Factory
Up for: Best Documentary
Stream it on: Netflix
A billionaire opens a plant in Ohio, with mixed results.
Avengers: Endgame
Up for: Best Visual Effects
Stream it on: Disney+
The final adventure of the Marvel superteam.
The Edge of Democracy
Up for: Best Documentary
Stream it on: Netflix
An eye-opening look at corruption in Brazilian politics.
Honeyland
Up for: Two awards, including Best Documentary
Stream it on: Hulu
A tale of rival beekeepers in North Macedonia.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Up for: Best Animated Feature
Stream it on: Hulu
The friendly fire-breathers face a new threat.
The Irishman
Up for: 10 awards, including Best Picture
Stream it on: Netflix
Martin Scorsese's crime drama about a truck driver turned hitman.
Klaus
Up for: Best Animated Feature
Stream it on: Netflix
A Saint Nick origin story.
The Lion King
Up for: Best Visual Effects
Stream it on: Disney+
The 1994 animated hit is updated with lifelike computer-generated animals.
Marriage Story
Up for: Six awards, including Best Actress
Stream it on: Netflix
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver (above) play a divorcing couple.
Missing Link
Up for: Best Animated Feature
Stream it on: Hulu
An explorer (voiced by Hugh Jackman) befriends a Sasquatch (Zach Galifianakis).
The Two Popes
Up for: Three awards, including Best Actor
Stream it on: Netflix
The drama imagines conversations between Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) and the soon-to-be Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce).