Where to Stream the Oscar 2020 Nominees on Netflix, Hulu & Disney+

Stream these films for free with subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

American Factory

Up for: Best Documentary

Stream it on: Netflix

A billionaire opens a plant in Ohio, with mixed results.

Avengers: Endgame

Up for: Best Visual Effects

Stream it on: Disney+

The final adventure of the Marvel superteam.

The Edge of Democracy

Up for: Best Documentary

Stream it on: Netflix

An eye-opening look at corruption in Brazilian politics.

Honeyland

Up for: Two awards, including Best Documentary

Stream it on: Hulu

A tale of rival beekeepers in North Macedonia.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Up for: Best Animated Feature

Stream it on: Hulu

The friendly fire-breathers face a new threat.

The Irishman

Up for: 10 awards, including Best Picture

Stream it on: Netflix

Martin Scorsese's crime drama about a truck driver turned hitman.

Klaus

Up for: Best Animated Feature

Stream it on: Netflix

A Saint Nick origin story.

The Lion King

Up for: Best Visual Effects

Stream it on: Disney+

The 1994 animated hit is updated with lifelike computer-generated animals.

Marriage Story

Up for: Six awards, including Best Actress

Stream it on: Netflix

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver (above) play a divorcing couple.

Missing Link

Up for: Best Animated Feature

Stream it on: Hulu

An explorer (voiced by Hugh Jackman) befriends a Sasquatch (Zach Galifianakis).

The Two Popes

Up for: Three awards, including Best Actor

Stream it on: Netflix

The drama imagines conversations between Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) and the soon-to-be Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce).