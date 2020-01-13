Oscar Nominations 2020: 'The Irishman,' 'Marriage Story' & More Make the List

Awards season is in full-swing as the nominations for the highly-anticipated 92nd Academy Awards have been announced!

For a second year, the Oscars 2020 will go without a host, but this morning's (January 13) nominations were helmed by some familiar faces — Insecure creator and star Issa Rae and Star Trek actor John Cho.

As always, there were bound to be plenty of surprises as well as some expected nods. Check the full list of nominees below!

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Sound Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Philips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)

"I’m Standing with You" (Breakthrough)

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)

"Stand Up" (Harriet)

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Animated Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You're a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han