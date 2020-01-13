Oscar Nominations 2020: 'The Irishman,' 'Marriage Story' & More Make the List
Awards season is in full-swing as the nominations for the highly-anticipated 92nd Academy Awards have been announced!
For a second year, the Oscars 2020 will go without a host, but this morning's (January 13) nominations were helmed by some familiar faces — Insecure creator and star Issa Rae and Star Trek actor John Cho.
As always, there were bound to be plenty of surprises as well as some expected nods. Check the full list of nominees below!
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Best Director
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Philips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)
"I’m Standing with You" (Breakthrough)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)
"Stand Up" (Harriet)
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Animated Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You're a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han