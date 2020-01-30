Dog the Bounty Hunter on How Moon Angell Helped After Wife Beth's Death (VIDEO)

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is opening up on The Dr. Oz Show about going through a rough time after wife Beth Chapman's death earlier this year.

Dog details a day he "couldn't stop crying" in a sneak peek from Monday's show posted by People. "I'm Apache, I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something," he says. "I was going to take a lot of pills because Beth left all her big pills. So I thought, I just need one drink of water."

Dog goes on to tell Dr. Oz that it was his friend Moon Angell who made him "choose life over death" because "she's pretty rough." Angell calls herself "brutally honest," explaining, "I don't go in and out. It's one way." She adds that she knew they needed to get Dog "back on the show" and "busy again."

When Dr. Oz asks if she'd call their relationship "intimate," she confirms, "it has to be intimate because there's a lot of powerful things going on with Dog."

The question appears to be how "intimate," and that's likely something that will be addressed immediately following that statement on this episode of The Dr. Oz Show. But a preview for the episode features a moment also seen in a previously released teaser for February's episodes of the show. In the promo, Dog says he's "a lot happier with her around," Angell details the enemies she's picked up, and he proposes (to her and Dr. Oz's surprise). Still, remember, TV promos don't tell the whole story.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

In fact, People's source reportedly said Angell is just "a family friend" who "has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need." And Dog said that while he'd date, he "will never get married."

