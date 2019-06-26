'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star and Wife Beth Chapman Dies at 51

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has passed away at the age of 51.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go to hike Koko Head mountain," her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Beth was admitted to the ICU at the Queen's Medical Center and placed in a medically-induced coma. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in 2017 and had surgery, which they spoke about in an A&E special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. However, the cancer returned, and she had a tumor in her throat removed the following year.

"Prayers please," Duane wrote on Facebook while sharing an update on his wife Sunday.

He echoed that in a post on Twitter soon after.

The husband and wife worked together tracking down fugitives in Hawaii on A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter from 2004 to 2012. They also starred in the spinoff Dog and Beth: On the Hunt on CMT from 2013 to 2015.