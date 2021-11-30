Dr. Oz Announces Campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz is officially running for political office. The Dr. Oz Show host announced his run for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat on his website, detailing the motivations behind his entrance into the political arena.

The seat Oz is running for as a Republican currently belongs to Senator Pat Toomey, who is set to retire in 2022. In his announcement, Oz stated, “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life.”

“Many of us feel like we’re in the adjacent operating room, armed with insights and already scrubbed up but reluctant to leave our quiet, serene setting for the chaos next door,” he continued. “But for me, stepping into the political arena is the right thing to do.”

It’s unclear at this time what will happen to his long-running syndicated show, which was renewed for Seasons 13 and 14 back in 2020, carrying the program through 2023. Oz’s recognizable name could suit him heading into the primaries though.

Earlier this year, the experienced heart surgeon briefly guest-hosted Jeopardy! alongside a slew of other celebrities following the death of Alex Trebek. Oz became a household name due in part to his working relationship with Oprah Winfrey, appearing on her syndicated daytime talk show as a medical expert before going on to have his own series.

Although a resident of New Jersey, Oz registered to vote in Pennsylvania last year, allowing him to run in the state. Stay tuned for updates on the doc’s run as he vies for the Senate seat.