‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Ending With Host’s Run for Senate — What Will Replace It?

As should be no surprise after Dr. Mehmet Oz announced in November that he’s running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican, his time hosting his daytime talk show officially has an end date.

The Dr. Oz Show is set to wrap up with a show on Friday, January 14, Variety reports. It had been renewed for its current 13th season as well as a 14th in September 2020, which would have taken it through the 2022-2023 season.

As for what will fill its spot, the weekly segment The Good Dish, hosted by Dr. Oz’s daughter Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa will become a new one-hour syndicated cooking and talk show. It will begin airing on Monday, January 17.

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years,” Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of U.S. Syndication Sales for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement. “We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

The Dr. Oz Show first premiered in 2009. It has won 10 Daytime Emmys, for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative, Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, Outstanding Talk Show Host, and Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Morning Program, and was nominated for another 18. The syndicated talk show features Dr. Oz discussing viewers’ health-and-wellness concerns.

When announcing his run for the Senate seat, Dr. Oz said, “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life. Many of us feel like we’re in the adjacent operating room, armed with insights and already scrubbed up but reluctant to leave our quiet, serene setting for the chaos next door. But for me, stepping into the political arena is the right thing to do.”