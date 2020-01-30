'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Panic Sets in When Ed Goes Missing (VIDEO)

Fox's Last Man Standing is preparing to celebrate the impending nuptials between Bonnie (Susan Sullivan) and Ed (Hector Elizondo), but will the wedding really happen?

In an exclusive clip for Thursday's episode "Romancing The Stone," the Baxters hit a bit of a snag when it comes to seamless day. When Ed goes missing, it's all hands on deck to salvage the situation, as they think of places to look for him.

But that's not the only bump in the road for these characters, as Mike (Tim Allen) left Denver on business and is waiting for a flight out of Vail back home. This means it's up to Mandy (Molly McCook), Kyle (Christoph Sanders) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) to see to the search.

"How did you lose him?" Mike asks over Skype.

"There's a lot of blame to go around, but most fingers are pointing to Chuck," Mandy says as she gestures toward the Outdoor Man employee, who protests.

"You need to stop arguing and start looking for him. He's either at home, the VFW or any bar in the greater Denver area," Mike instructs them.

As panic sets in, the stress levels rise when Chuck announces that Vanessa (Nancy Travis) is pulling up to the shop. This development leads Mike to advise that they run before he hangs up on the call.

Will they find Ed in time for the wedding or will they have to face Vanessa's wrath if her mother Bonnie is stood-up at the altar? Find out by tuning into Last Man Standing on Fox, and catch a sneak peek at the action above.

Last Man Standing, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox