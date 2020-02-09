'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Focuses on 'an Empire Collapsing'

Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) may have managed to unite Mexico's warring factions of drug traffickers into a single criminal empire, the infamous Guadalajara cartel, but he shouldn't get too comfortable at the top of the pecking order.

In Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico, this gritty drama that traces the beginning of the modern drug wars in the 1980s, cracks are starting to form in the tenuous alliance Félix established in Season 1.

This next batch of episodes, executive producer Eric Newman says, "is very much about an empire collapsing as Félix desperately tries to hang on to it and all of the princes who serve under him get restless."

Félix's fatal mistake? Ordering the murder of undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). "These guys believed that they were truly above the law," Newman explains. "But they overestimated their power when they killed an American DEA agent, and that prompted an emotional response from the United States."

Scoot McNairy, who provided narration and appeared briefly in Season 1, joins the cast as Walt Breslin, the DEA agent tasked with exacting justice — or revenge — for Camarena's death. That will put him on a collision course with Félix and his underlings, as well as the corrupt Mexican government.

According to Newman, the character "brings a bare-knuckle [style] to law enforcement that we haven't seen before. It's time to take the gloves off, and it's time for a no-holds-barred approach."

Narcos: Mexico, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, Feb. 13, Netflix