‘Narcos: Mexico’: New Threats Emerge in Season 3 First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

Narcos: Mexico is gearing up for the final blow as Season 3 kicks off Friday, November 5 on Netflix.

In a first look at the latest chapter, the ’90s-set drama examines the igniting globalization of the drug business and the war that breaks out following Felix’s (Diego Luna) arrest. As different cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new set of kingpins are emerging.

As you see in the trailer, below, Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yázpik) pushes to take control. And despite law enforcement’s efforts, any slight progress seems to be hit by more setbacks.

“The madness has begun. Tijuana will get stronger… but the key to all of it is Juarez,” Felix says from behind bars. “Amado Carrillo Fuentes…he could be the most powerful trafficker this country’s ever seen,” he adds, seeming to warn Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy).

DEA Agent Breslin takes this information as a sign as he tells others working with him: “It’s time to hit him, right now.” Along with McNairy, Luna, and Yázpik returning for Season 3, others featured in the latest episodes include Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

Season 3 makes way for new casting additions with Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, and Bad Bunny who are teased in the full trailer. And in a special treat for fans from the original Narcos, look out for the directing of Wagner Moura, the actor who played Pablo Escobar in the 2015-2017 series.

Catch the first look, below, and don’t miss Narcos: Mexico when it returns this November on Netflix.

Narcos: Mexico, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, November 5, Netflix