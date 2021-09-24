‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘You,’ & More Returning TV Favorites Airing Fridays This Fall

Eager for the return of old favorites on TV this fall? Whether you’re waiting for a streaming title like You or Narcos: Mexico or are excited for Magnum P.I. to pick back up, there’s something for everyone. Below, get a peek into the fall lineup of titles coming to TV this fall.

Magnum P.I. (Oct. 1, 9/8c, CBS)

Aloha means both goodbye and hello: Five months after leaving Hawaii, Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is back, rejoining her PI business partner (and unacknowledged Mr. Right) Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) in Episode 2. Higgie is still dating Dr. Ethan Shah (Jay Ali), “but things will get bumpy,” says exec producer Eric Guggenheim. Magnum is in a relationship too — with an HPD detective (Chantal Thuy) — but they’re keeping it quiet “for reasons that will be explained.” For the drama’s Season 4 jobs, the investigators go undercover at a country club and also work cases involving a runaway bride and teen suicide.

Nancy Drew (Oct. 8, 9/8c, The CW)

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew move to a new night in Season 3 as the sleuths dig into the witchy Women in White cabal, the source of several hauntings and mystical events in Horseshoe Bay. Expect man-made scares as well. Showrunner Noga Landau says they’ll hunt a serial killer — with the help of an FBI profiler who “may be Nancy’s match in more ways than one.”

You (Oct. 15, Netflix)



In the stalker drama’s return, serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is trapped in the white-picket hell of a privileged California community. His marriage to the equally unhinged Love (Victoria Pedretti) is unraveling, and their new baby seems to hate him. A beautiful neighbor (Michaela McManus) triggers his obsessive side…until things take a sudden, shocking turn. “We want to make sure we surprise people early,” says showrunner Sera Gamble, adding that while there are casualties in these episodes, Season 3 is less about the count and “more about how many huge new problems come into Joe and Love’s lives when a body drops.”

Narcos: Mexico (Nov. 5, Netflix)

Following the breakup of the Guadalajara Cartel (star Diego Luna departs now that its kingpin is imprisoned), the Mexican drug war truly begins in the third and final season. The show’s new narrator, journalist Andrea Nuñez (Luisa Rubino), covers the power struggle and upheaval in Tijuana — where Enedina Arellano Félix (Mayra Hermosillo) rises to head her family’s cartel. In the ’90s, “there were political assassinations and armed rebellions, and the job of journalists—trying to tell the truth—became very dangerous,” says executive producer Carlo Bernard. Meanwhile, cop Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez) investigates the deaths of women in Juarez.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.