TV Insider Podcast: Inside 'Power's Final Episodes & Tommy's Ending With Joseph Sikora

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Power Season 6 Episode 13.]

So did you see that coming?

In a violent world like the one portrayed on Starz's hit drama Power, it's always possible any of the myriad of characters — good and not so good — could end up six feet under. And we've already seen several characters die in the final episodes of the series (there are only two episodes left!).

These episodes have been focusing on particular characters and their journeys up to and including the point where James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) was shot and presumably killed. And on Sunday's episode, we learned the fate of one Tommy Egan, played beautifully by Joseph Sikora since the show began in 2014.

The biggest surprise of all? Tommy didn't die! Instead, once he was pretty much stripped of everything and everyone he ever cared about, he left town.. for Los Angeles. Do you smell another spinoff? I know seeing Tommy bring his swagger and don't-f**k-with-me attitude to La La Land would be a joy to watch so we'll see if that happens.

In the meantime, our Jim Halterman sat down with Sikora last week at the Television Critics Association winter press tour to get an early peek at the episode and ask all the questions about how he felt shooting this episode — particularly that emotional last scene between Tommy and Ghost — and what could possibly be next for Tommy. As always, the TV Insider Podcast is free to download and subscription.

