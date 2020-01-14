Method Man Joins 'Power' Spinoff with Mary J. Blige (PHOTO)

One of Starz hit dramas may be ending soon, but there's a spinoff coming with a pretty Power-ful cast.

The network announced that Grammy Award-winning rap star Method Man has joined the cast of Power Book II: Ghost as Davis Maclean, a "sharp, highly motivated attorney." Described as "brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own," his character "is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs," and winning is his only addiction. Check out a first look of Method Man as Davis in the photo above.

The network announced the sequel series and Mary J. Blige's casting in 2019.

"We have alluded previously to various spin-offs, prequels and other expansions of the Power Universe," the show's executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said at the time. "We are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power. Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters."

The final season of Power is currently airing on Starz.

Power Book II: Ghost, Coming Soon, Starz