Method Man Joins 'Power' Spinoff with Mary J. Blige (PHOTO)
One of Starz hit dramas may be ending soon, but there's a spinoff coming with a pretty Power-ful cast.
The network announced that Grammy Award-winning rap star Method Man has joined the cast of Power Book II: Ghost as Davis Maclean, a "sharp, highly motivated attorney." Described as "brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own," his character "is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs," and winning is his only addiction. Check out a first look of Method Man as Davis in the photo above.
The first part of Season 6 premieres on August 25 on Starz.
The network announced the sequel series and Mary J. Blige's casting in 2019.
"We have alluded previously to various spin-offs, prequels and other expansions of the Power Universe," the show's executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said at the time. "We are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power. Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters."
The final season of Power is currently airing on Starz.
Power Book II: Ghost, Coming Soon, Starz