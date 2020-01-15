'Married at First Sight': 10 Key Moments From 'I Married a Stranger' (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 3, "I Married a Stranger"]
This week's episode of Married at First Sight saw two more couples take the plunge and walk down the aisle. Along with more nuptials, it was party time for all of the brides and grooms as the wedding phase carried on.
Below, we're breaking down all of the notable moments from the episode, but beware of major spoilers.
'Married at First Sight': 14 Key Moments From 'Here Comes the Stranger' (RECAP)
Some couples made it down the aisle in the latest episode from this landmark season.
Nervous Meeting
When Michael and Meka meet at the altar, it's all nerves between the pair, but Meka's reassured when she realizes her soon-to-be husband is actually just as nervous as she is.
Age Gap
When Meka and Michael are through with their ceremony, they get to know one another and he's visibly shocked when he learns his bride is only 25 years old. In a testimonial segment, Michael reassures the camera that this isn't an issue for him, but that he is surprised there's at least a five year age difference between them.
9 Key Moments From the 'Married at First Sight' Season 10 Premiere
From second-thoughts to disapproving families.
Mindy's Support
During prep for her wedding, Mindy is supported by her friends and sister, who try to make up for the fact that her parents and other sister refuse to be there. Things get especially sentimental when her best friend who lives in Chicago shows up.
Instant Smile
When Zach and Mindy first see each other, they're overcome with joy, and they greet each other with big smiles and a hug at the altar. During their vows, Zach even gets down on one knee and proposes to her.
'Married at First Sight': Which Couples Are Still Together?
Divorced, married, and raising children... the results are varied.
Awkward
When it's time for their first dance, Meka can't stop herself from saying how awkward it is out loud for everyone and her new husband to hear. He feels comfortable and reassures her that the hurdles are passing and things will get easier.
Differing Opinions
Things begin to take a bit of an awkward turn when Brandon's new mother-in-law — Taylor's mom — tells him that she didn't want her daughter to marry at first sight. Ultimately, she claims she's okay with the scenario after meeting him.
Get to Know the 'Married at First Sight' Season 10 Cast (PHOTOS)
Five new couples are taking a chance on love in 2020.
Dad's Approval
During conversations between the brides, grooms and their friends and family, Derek got the approval of Katie's father in a sweet conversation. It differs drastically from some of the less proper topics discussed later in the episode.
Bathroom Run-In
During a bathroom break, Jessica and Mindy run into each other and gush about their new husbands. The moment is entirely joyous and thrilling to watch.
All the 'Married at First Sight' Couples Who've Had Babies (PHOTOS)
Four 'MAFS' couples and one from the Australian version have had kids together.
Unconventional Cake Cutting
We see the couples enjoy their cakes as husband and wives, but Brandon's method definitely goes against the grain when it comes to picking a slice. He ends up putting his fist into the top tier to grab a chunk for him and Taylor.
Katie's Friends Make Derek Blush
When Derek sits down with Katie's bridesmaids, he learns more about her and then some as her girlfriends reveal a little too much information. Let's just say the words "fire" and "bedroom" were used repeatedly.
Find out what happens next when Married at First Sight returns next week.
Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime