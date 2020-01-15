'Married at First Sight': 10 Key Moments From 'I Married a Stranger' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 3, "I Married a Stranger"]

This week's episode of Married at First Sight saw two more couples take the plunge and walk down the aisle. Along with more nuptials, it was party time for all of the brides and grooms as the wedding phase carried on.

Below, we're breaking down all of the notable moments from the episode, but beware of major spoilers.

Nervous Meeting

When Michael and Meka meet at the altar, it's all nerves between the pair, but Meka's reassured when she realizes her soon-to-be husband is actually just as nervous as she is.

Age Gap

When Meka and Michael are through with their ceremony, they get to know one another and he's visibly shocked when he learns his bride is only 25 years old. In a testimonial segment, Michael reassures the camera that this isn't an issue for him, but that he is surprised there's at least a five year age difference between them.

Mindy's Support

During prep for her wedding, Mindy is supported by her friends and sister, who try to make up for the fact that her parents and other sister refuse to be there. Things get especially sentimental when her best friend who lives in Chicago shows up.

Instant Smile

When Zach and Mindy first see each other, they're overcome with joy, and they greet each other with big smiles and a hug at the altar. During their vows, Zach even gets down on one knee and proposes to her.

Awkward

When it's time for their first dance, Meka can't stop herself from saying how awkward it is out loud for everyone and her new husband to hear. He feels comfortable and reassures her that the hurdles are passing and things will get easier.

Differing Opinions

Things begin to take a bit of an awkward turn when Brandon's new mother-in-law — Taylor's mom — tells him that she didn't want her daughter to marry at first sight. Ultimately, she claims she's okay with the scenario after meeting him.

Dad's Approval

During conversations between the brides, grooms and their friends and family, Derek got the approval of Katie's father in a sweet conversation. It differs drastically from some of the less proper topics discussed later in the episode.

Bathroom Run-In

During a bathroom break, Jessica and Mindy run into each other and gush about their new husbands. The moment is entirely joyous and thrilling to watch.

Unconventional Cake Cutting

We see the couples enjoy their cakes as husband and wives, but Brandon's method definitely goes against the grain when it comes to picking a slice. He ends up putting his fist into the top tier to grab a chunk for him and Taylor.

Katie's Friends Make Derek Blush

When Derek sits down with Katie's bridesmaids, he learns more about her and then some as her girlfriends reveal a little too much information. Let's just say the words "fire" and "bedroom" were used repeatedly.

