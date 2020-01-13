Pop TV at TCA: 'One Day at a Time' & 'Flack' Set Premiere Dates

During the TCA's, Pop TV's President, Brad Schwartz, shared some exciting news about new and returning shows.

Below, we're breaking down everything from premiere dates to pilot orders, including info on the new season of One Day at a Time.

One Day at a Time

The beloved family comedy makes its way to the network after its Netflix cancellation, and the future looks bright. One Day at a Time is slated to return on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c. The debut will follow all-new episodes of Schitt's Creek's final season. Beginning on April 14, One Day at a Time will move to the 9/8c slot.

This season will find Penelope (Justina Machado) exploring a new relationship, and her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis, as well as sharing details about her trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky). Plus, Schneider's (Todd Grinnell) relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) will grow deeper, Elena (Isabella Gomez) prepares for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) begins to date.

"The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling," said Schwartz. "The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV."

Flack

The series starring Anna Paquin will return on Friday, March 13 at 10/9c and will feature new cast members including Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and guest star Martha Plimpton.

The second season of Flack will see Robyn (Paquin) putting her life back together after a chaotic first season. Focusing on rebuilding her familial relationships and maintaining headline-free statuses for her clients, Robyn will also face an unexpected revelation. Meanwhile, her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) will see her ex (Neill) return, Eve (Lydia Wilson) is left to keep new client Gabriel (Kim) happy, and Melody (Rebecca Benson) is adjusting to a new life after leaving the firm. Plimpton will appear in an episode as Robyn's late mother.

Mother Mary Pilot Order

Pop has given a pilot order to the comedy Mother Mary, which is described as a modern twist on one of the most famous stories ever told. Written by Casey Feigh, Dan Gregor and Betsy Sodaro and from executive producer Rachel Bloom, Mother Mary serves to ask the question of what would happen if the laziest and most aimless human was impregnated by immaculate conception? Sodaro is slated to portray this rethought version of Mary, and Bloom will star as Christa Anton — otherwise known as the Mother of the Antichrist. The pilot is expected to shoot in February.

"The overall production deal we have with the Devil hasn't born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn't say no," said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop TV. "We think Mother Mary is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling imparted through Betsy's hilarious and irreverent sense of humor."