CBS at TCA: 'Silence of the Lambs' Spinoff Greenlit, 'Price Is Right' Adds More Celeb Specials & More

Reveals, announcements and more are well underway at the winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, and Sunday was CBS's day to share their news.

From series commitments to the addition of celebrity specials, there were plenty of reveals to go around, so we're breaking them all down below. Stay up to date with what's coming to the network in the coming months.

Silence of the Lambs Spinoff Clarice

The network has given a series commitment to Clarice, a sequel series spinoff of The Silence of the Lambs. The drama in development comes from writers and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. The show will follow FBI Agent Clarice Starling

Set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, the series is a deep dive into the personal story of the agent as she returns to the field to hunt down serial killers and sexual predators. "After more than 20 years of silence, we're privileged to give voice to one of America's most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling," said Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. "Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always."

More Celebs on The Price Is Right

After the success of December's holiday primetime specials featuring David Boreanaz and Seth Rogen, The Price Is Right is upping their game by adding more specials to their springtime slate. The spring specials will see three celebrity guests join host Drew Carey for games and more.

As of now, dates and celebrities set to be featured have not been announced. Just like the December specials from 2019, these spring installments will also air on at night with the primetime schedule.

Survivor at 40 Special to Celebrate Greatest Moments and Players

CBS unveiled plans for a hour-long special, Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players, that will broadcast Wednesday, February 5 at 8/7c. Timed to the milestone 40th season of Survivor, the show's next chapter will debut a week later on Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c in a two-hour episode.

The Survivor at 40 special will include new interviews with fan favorite players from the past two decades of the groundbreaking reality competition series. Among the players featured in the retrospective are previous winners Rob Mariano, Amber Mariano, Jeremy Collins, Pavarti Shallow and Ben Dreibergen. "We had so much fun putting together 20 years of amazing moments that will remind everyone of why Survivor is so addicting to watch and so fun to play," said executive producer and host Jeff Probst.

Stay tuned for updates as they're announced.