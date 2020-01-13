'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' Cast Previews Their 'Awkward' New Series (VIDEO)

Everything's gonna be ... so many things in the first season of the new Freeform comedy.

The Everything's Gonna Be Okay cast previews what to expect by replacing the final word of the show title in TV Insider's exclusive first look.

So, expect at least some of the series to be "awkward," according to Kayla Cromer (Matilda), though Adam Faison (Alex) likes that aspect of the series. "I love living in the awkwardness," he explained. "You don't quite know where you stand in it, but that's really real."

However, star, creator, and executive producer Josh Thomas has a different take on the characters of his show. Watch the featurette above for more from the cast.

The comedy finds the neurotic twenty-something-year-old Nicholas (Thomas) having to extend his trip to visit his family due to his father's untimely death. He and his teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, must cope with their loss and Nicholas having to move in with them while holding everything together. This imperfect family will navigate autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family, and grief and discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of difficult moments.

High school senior Matilda (neurodiverse actress and activist Kayla Cromer) is bright, outgoing, driven to succeed, and on the autism spectrum. Curious and contemplative, if she doesn't understand something, she'll work to figure it out.

The clever, dramatic, and a little weird Genevieve (Maeve Press) has a unique comedic sensibility. She's at odds with her authentic self at school and hangs out with girls who contrast her kind-hearted family.

And Alex (Faison) is Nicholas' romantic interest who will be introduced in the premiere.

The first two episodes of Everything's Gonna Be Okay premiere back-to-back on Thursday, January 16 at 8:30/7:30c. Beginning the next day, viewers will get a sneak peek of Episode 3 on Hulu, Freeform.com, the Freeform app, and On Demand.

