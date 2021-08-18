‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’: Freeform Cancels Josh Thomas Comedy

Everything is not okay for Australian comedian Josh Thomas as Freeform has canceled his series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay after two seasons.

The series premiered in January 2020 and revolved around Nicholas (Thomas), a 20-something Australian who visits America and suddenly finds himself raising his two-half sisters after their father dies. The show received positive reviews and was quickly renewed for a second season, which premiered in April 2021.

However, Thomas confirmed on Tuesday that the comedy would not be coming back for a third season. “Freeform has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive,” Thomas wrote in a statement he shared on Twitter. “I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them and they are obsessed with me, I hope we get another chance to work together.”

Thomas also thanked the cast, writers, and crew, who he referred to as “talented, kind and passionate.” He added: “We made the second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing. If any of these people ask you for a job, I highly recommend you say yes.”

Alongside Thomas, the show also starred Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press as Nicholas’ half-sisters Matilda and Genvieve and Adam Faison as Alex, Nicholas’ boyfriend. Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite), Richard Kind (Scrubs), James M. Connor (Parks and Recreation), Lillian Carrier, and Lori Mae Hernandez (No Good Nick) also featured in recurring roles.

Thomas broke through in 2013 with his semi-autobiographical comedy-drama Please Like Me, which aired for four seasons in the U.S. on Pivot (who helped develop the show) and Hulu. The series received widespread critical acclaim, including a nomination for an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series.

Despite the cancelation, Thomas stated that he is working on a new project to be announced soon. So maybe everything will be okay in the end.

I’m working on a project at the moment (to be announced) and have a bunch of shows I’m getting my hustle on and will be out pitching. I’m pretty jazzed about them but will miss this show for sure. Thank you. xx — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) August 18, 2021

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Now Streaming, Hulu