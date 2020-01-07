‘Party of Five’: Who’s Who in the Freeform Reboot (PHOTOS)
Reboots come and go but one notable reboot premiering this week is less of a looking back at yesteryear but very much looking at today.
That reboot is Freeform’s Party of Five, which originally ran on Fox from 1994-2000 and followed the five San Francisco-based orphaned Salingers (their parents died in a car accident) and introduced audiences to stars Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert.
Now, in this new version from executive producers Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser, who also created the original series, the family is now the Los Angeles-based Acostas, who are left to fend for themselves when their parents are deported back to Mexico. The immigration issue is very much a part of this show but so is the daily trials and tribulations of the family as they try to survive without their parents.
Party of Five, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 9/8c, Freeform