The Dragon Reborn is ready to ride!

Today at the CCXP entertainment convention in Sao Paulo, Prime Video unveiled the long-awaited trailer for The Wheel of Time‘s third season and confirmed its March 13, 2025 return. As you can see above, the teaser offers a slew of begging-to-be-screengrabbed peeks at how the world has changed since Rand (Josha Stradowski) ascended to his prophesied role as the one person who can either save the world or end it.

Still clearly torn between his old life and new powers, Rand’s guardian Moiraine (the tremendous Rosamund Pike) and old friend Egwene (Madeleine Madden) have emerged as his two strongest assets, yet there’s also the lingering draw toward his deceptive ex, Lanfear (Natasha O’Keefe). We also get shots of Rand’s heroic pals Mat (Dónal Finn), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and Nyeneave (Zoë Robins); Moiraine’s hotter-than-hell warder, Lan (Daniel Henney); her traitorous fellow Aes Sedai Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood); and a slew of characters we’ve met previously and a few on the horizon. Oh, and a ton of magic and action!

TBH, Season 3 could be the one that takes Wheel to the next level. This high fantasy gem, sumptuously designed and gorgeously executed, improved exponentially in its lavish second season (that finale was fire!), and the cast, already a strong ensemble from jump, was injected with some fascinating new additions who are poised to play key roles in what’s to come. And if you know the books, you know that The Shadow Rising, the fourth entry in Robert Jordan’s 15-book series that serves as the basis for the new season, is loaded with developments.

Per Prime’s release, “The threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark…no matter the cost.”

Showrunner Rafe Judkins, Stradowski, and Madden also participated in a panel discussing the series and offered up some behind-the-scenes tales and teases. Unfortunately, we don’t have any official footage from that, but we trust the sleuths on Reddit and TikTok to have some clips up by the time you finish reading this sentence. Yeah, the fans are that good.

The Wheel of Time, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 13, 2025, Prime Video