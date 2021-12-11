3 Crime Dramas Worth Rewatching on Hulu

If you’re looking to get your crime show fix from a streaming service, there are three available on Hulu you don’t want to miss.

Damages

As far as antiheroes go, Patty Hewes ranks among the best of the best. Or would that be the best of the worst? On this 2007–12 FX/Audience Network series, the shrewd and intimidating attorney (Glenn Close, above) strikes fear in the hearts of legal foes and employees alike, a tactic that comes in handy whether she’s going after a shady billionaire (Ted Danson) accused of cheating his employees or keeping her staff (Rose Byrne, Tate Donovan) under her well-manicured thumb. If you’ve never before screamed at your TV in shock, prepare to start. Seasons 1–5 available

Fargo

Writer Noah Hawley loosely adapted the Oscar-winning 1996 dark crime dramedy into a must-see FX anthology series featuring a new story and new cast each season. The common thread: They’re all set in the Midwest and feature ordinary people doing extraordinarily bad things. Each season is a treat, but nothing can top the 2014 debut installment starring Billy Bob Thornton as a ruthless hitman who crosses paths with a frustrated insurance salesman (Martin Freeman), throwing both their lives into turmoil. Killer stuff. Seasons 1–4 available

Top of the Lake

The moody Sundance series cocreated by Oscar winner Jane Campion (The Piano) stars Elisabeth Moss (above) as Sydney detective Robin Griffin, on the hunt for a missing pregnant 12-year-old in New Zealand. The action unfolds in the same town where Robin endured a traumatic experience as a teenager, bringing painful memories to the forefront—and possibly clouding her judgment. Season 2 (costarring Nicole Kidman) features an all-new case. Seasons 1–2 available