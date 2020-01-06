Golden Globes 2020 Ratings Slip But Still Top Most Network Shows

Awards shows continue to slip in the ratings, but even if the 2020 Golden Globe Awards didn't pull in numbers like it used to, the ceremony did manage to attract the evening's second-highest audience next to the NFL broadcast.

That said, it seems like NBC's decision to reinstate Ricky Gervais as this year's emcee didn't work out to be the ratings hit they'd hoped for. Initial overnight ratings show the Globes drew an average audience of about 14.76 million and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49.

This is a 6% drop in viewers from last year's broadcast which pulled in 18.61 million. Ratings also show a decline — in fact, it's a 16% drop in the demo, which pulled in a 5.2 rating last year.

That said, numbers have plenty of time to go up in delayed viewings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year's Golden Globes is the most-watched entertainment broadcast on network TV since The Big Bang Theory series finale, which aired in May 2019 with roughly 18 million tuning in.

Let us know what you thought about the Golden Globes and whether you tuned in for the show in the comments below.