First Look at the Grit & Glitter of Starz's New Drama 'P-Valley' (VIDEO)

There's a new atmospheric drama coming to Starz this summer.

Adapted from Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley comes the series P-Valley, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at what to expect.

The hour-long drama takes us deep down in the Mississippi Delta, to "an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find." Get ready to see a little-strip-club-that-could and those that come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned — and see what happens when people in a small town dream big.

P-Valley stars Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Skyler Joy as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil Murda, and Parker Sawyers as Andre.

Hall is creator, showrunner, and executive producer, and Karena Evans directed the premiere.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at the new trailer above!

P-Valley, Series Premiere, Summer 2020, Starz