New Year, New Season and New Location for TLC's 'Sister Wives' (VIDEO)

The Sister Wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been in Season 9 of Sister Wives, premiering Sunday, January 5 on TLC.

Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster. In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure.

An argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship.

Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter Mariah and her girlfriend Audrey get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!

Sister Wives, Season 9 Premiere, Sunday, January 5, 10/9c, TLC