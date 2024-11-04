‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Denies Casting ‘Evil Spells’ on Husband Kody

Robyn Brown took a moment in the latest episode of TLC’s Sister Wives to announce that she is not doing “evil spells” and Black magic on her husband, Kody Brown.

According to Us Weekly, Robyn made the claim after Kody’s ex-wife, Janelle Brown, opened up about the breakdown of her and Kody’s marriage. In a conversation with Kody, Janelle told her ex, “I always felt like your life centered so much around Robyn’s house.”

Kody has seen his polygamist lifestyle fall apart over the past few years as three of his four wives ended up leaving him. Firstly, in November 2021, his third wife, Christine Brown, called it quits, and this was followed by breakups with his second wife, Janelle, in December 2022 and first wife, Meri Brown, in January 2023.

In the most recent episode of the TLC reality series, Janelle told Kody that she felt she “wasn’t important” as it became clear Robyn’s house was always his favorite spot.

Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife and the only one who remains in the marriage, claimed she never got any special treatment from Kody. “I feel like anytime Kody makes a choice and they don’t like it, I get blamed,” she said in the episode, per Us Weekly. “There’s this new concept that I have Kody just wrapped around my little finger and I’m doing evil spells on him, and [it’s] ridiculous.”

She went on to say, “If you know Kody Brown, you know he’s not to be controlled.”

After Kody shut down the conversation with Janelle over Robyn being his favorite, Janelle told the cameras, “This happens every time the kids talk to him about Robyn, or I talk to him. It’s like he just doesn’t want to go there. That’s his sacred cow. She’s perfect. Don’t dare talk about her!”

Janelle also said the plural marriage was never going to work if Kody played favorites and had “this person that you worship” over everyone else. “That’s part of being a husband in a plural marriage,” she stated. “You have to be able to hear everybody equally.”

While this season of Sister Wives has seen Kody accept Christine and Meri’s choice to move on, a part of him had hoped to patch things up with Janelle. However, his recent comments suggest there is little chance of reconciliation.

“Janelle and I talking about reconciliation is a bulls*** pipe dream from both of us,” he said, noting how it would “require some kind of power game where I gave her all the power in the relationship, which I think is fair because I had it for so many years, but I’m not interested in that.”

As for Janelle’s thoughts on working things out with Kody, she said, “I don’t think we even exist in the same universe anymore.”

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10 pm et, TLC