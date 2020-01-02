'Grace and Frankie' Have a New Business Idea in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix's long-running comedy Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, is set to return for Season 6 on Wednesday, January 15, and the streamer has just dropped the uplifting trailer.

As viewers will recall, Season 5 concluded with the spur-of-the-moment marriage between Fonda's Grace and Nick (Peter Gallagher). While we were left wanting more following friend Frankie's (Tomlin) reaction to the news, the teaser is hinting at what's to come.

Struggling with the concept, Frankie's concerned she's losing her bestie after their shared experience of having husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) leave them for each other. "You're worried things are gonna change, but things won't change," Grace promises.

"Everything is going to change," Frankie exclaims.

And while their dynamic may have some adjusting to do, the ladies are setting their sights on a new business venture with a prototype for a lifting toilet seat. Where does the idea come from? Well, when Grace can't get up from her new husband's fancy commode, Frankie finds inspiration.

Unlike their former joint ventures, this practical invention has the women saying "rise up together" in the key art (above). Their new idea even has them colliding with another popular show associated with inventions...

Also teased are a medical scare for Sol, potential romance for Frankie with guest star Michael McKean and much more. This is the penultimate season of the series with Season 7 set to be its final chapter. Production on the final season will begin early next year.

Check it out in the trailer below.

Grace and Frankie, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, January 15, Netflix