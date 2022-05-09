‘Grace and Frankie’: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Crack Up in Season 7 Bloopers (VIDEO)

Grace and Frankie may have ended its seven-season run on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean the laughs have to stop.

Following the show’s final episodes arriving on the streamer, Netflix is unveiling a special peek behind the curtain in an over five-minute blooper reel. The video sees stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin crack up over lines, swear between scenes, and share in sweet moments that will certainly warm fans’ hearts.

For those less familiar with the long-running comedy, when Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) were first introduced, they were merely acquaintances through their lawyer husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston). Their lives were flipped upside down when they discovered that Robert and Sol were in love and leaving them in order to be together.

What followed was a tale of sparring partners and partners in crime for opposites, Grace and Frankie who formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond through the experience. While they’ve laughed and cried together on camera, the blooper reel is catching plenty of hilarious blunders and quips not just between Fonda and Tomlin, but the whole cast including Fonda, Tomlin, Waterston, Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn, and more.

As Grace and Frankie might have entered their final chapter, Season 7 proved they were only just getting started, and these bloopers tease the cast’s youthful spirits. Watch the full blooper reel, below, and catch the final season of Grace and Frankie on Netflix now.

Grace and Frankie, Season 7, Streaming now, Netflix