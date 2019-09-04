'Grace and Frankie' Ending With Season 7 on Netflix

Netflix subscribers will soon have to say goodbye to Grace and Frankie, but don't worry, there's time to accept that it's ending.

The series was renewed for a seventh season, which will be its last, on Wednesday. When it ends its 94 episodes — Season 7 will consist of 16 episodes — it will be the streaming service's longest-running original series. (The additional three episodes means it won't end with the same number of episodes as Orange Is the New Black did.)

Statements from co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, Netflix VP of Originals Cindy Holland, and series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin highlight the connection between the longevity of the series and its premise.

"It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix," Kauffman and Morris said.

"Since its premiere in 2015, Grace and Frankie has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population," Holland added. "Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world."

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation," Fonda and Tomlin said. "And their kids, and amazingly their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things — just hope we don't outlast the planet."

As Tomlin told TV Insider, the show's goal is "to bring light to some of the things that [older] women are up against in the culture, from sexuality to looks to everything else."

Fortunately, fans don't have to say goodbye quite yet. Season 6 doesn't premiere until January 2020.

Grace and Frankie, Season 6, January 2020, Netflix