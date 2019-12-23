Tyler Posey on Joining the 'Fast & Furious' Franchise With 'Spy Racers'

The Fast & Furious franchise is growing thanks to Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation with the upcoming release of their Netflix original series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

An extension of the popular live-action films, this animated family-friendly series conveys the importance of teamwork, friendship and family that's been so vital throughout the franchise. Executive produced by film producers Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz, and Chris Morgan, as well as showrunners Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland, Spy Racers offers a kids-skewed perspective of the world first introduced on the big screen.

Joining the team in this fun new series is Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, Now Apocalypse) as Tony Toretto, cousin of Diesel's Dom Toretto who finds himself and friends recruited by a government agency to infiltrate SH1FT3R, a racing league that serves as a cover for a crime organization with a goal of world domination.

"He is the leader of the Spy Racers and he couldn't be more proud of that position." Posey tells us of his character. "He's the best person for this job to be this leader because he's had his little race crew for a long time and he's been this inherent leader of them without really trying. It's just kind of in his blood."

But even with that Toretto-level confidence, Posey reiterates Tony is just 17 years old and "there is all this crazy stuff that they're being thrust into and it makes him doubt himself and his position sometimes but he does it in a really genuine, cute and goofy way where they create this comedy."

Expect more depth from the characters in this series, as Posey teases, "[Tony]'s got a lot of range. It's really cool. For the most part, he's not overly cocky — there's a thin line that he walks."

As for joining the franchise, Posey couldn't be more pleased, "I've been a huge fan of Fast & Furious since it came out and I knew what it was when I went [signed on] but, I don't think it hit me until I saw the first episode and we were at the computer and saw [the episodes] in the theater."

And for the fans tuning in, Posey promises Toretto family values will be front and center. "We really wanted to focus on the relationship between Dom and Tony and how much Tony looks up to Dom and then also the family that they've created and they've chosen for themselves."

Don't miss the latest Toretto family chapter by checking out DreamWorks Animation's Fast & Furious: Spy Racers when it comes speeding its way onto Netflix this holiday season. For a sneak peek, check out the trailer below.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 26, Netflix