LEGO Revs Up for Next 'Fast & Furious' With Dom's Dodge Charger

Today, LEGO has unveiled the debut of their LEGO Technic replica of "Dom's Dodge Charger" from the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel, F9.

Postponed for nearly a year, fans won't be able to see Vin Diesel literally catch a car in mid-air or battle on-screen brother John Cena until April 2021, but they can create their own rendition of Mr. Toretto's souped-up 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, thanks to a 1.077-piece kit murdered out with a ton of film-authentic details.

Mirroring the full-size version, the 1:13 scale LEGO Technic take features a hood that pops open to reveal the iconic V8 engine. There are also moving pistons, a double-wishbone suspension, a wheelie bar and, you know it, nitro tanks in the trunk. For safety's sake, they have included a fire extinguisher in the cockpit.

The set is available for pre-order starting today on LEGO.com and will be available in stores globally on April 27. It's the perfect head-on collision of pop culture.

LEGO Masters has been an absolute blast this season and Netflix's animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers proved to be a wild ride, as well. As of now, however, there is no word on whether we'll see an F&F-themed challenge in round 2 of LEGO Masters (which is about to do a Star Wars episode!), but if you're seeing this, Fox execs, let's make it happen!

Additionally, the Danish toy company has confirmed its commitment to helping out during the coronavirus pandemic through a series of just-announced initiatives. The first is a $50 million donation from the LEGO Foundation to provide vulnerable children with essential supplies and learning options through play support. The money will be split between the global fund Education Cannot Wait; a selection of LEGO Foundation partners with a focus on families in need; and a network of charities serving communities where the LEGO Group has ties.

And to keep kids of all ages engaged during this unprecedented time, LEGO is tapping into its roster of designers, creatives and play experts (best job ever?) to cook up daily challenges for at-home LEGO architects like the worksheet above, and build-along ideas that users can share on their website and on social media using the hashtag #letsbuildtogether.

