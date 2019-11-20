Katherine McNamara Sings in 'DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free's Holiday Special Trailer (VIDEO)

Just in time for the holidays, DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free's holiday special, DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas debuts Friday, December 6 on Netflix with a very special voice among the cast.

The special from DreamWorks introduces Sally Jessup, played by Arrow and Shadowhunters star Katherine McNamara, and the multi-talented actress performs various original holiday tunes in the program. Luckily, TV Insider has your first look — or rather listen — for the teaser trailer highlighting McNamara's vocals.

In the special, Lucky and her friends prepare for the season with a Christmas Eve adventure into the city as they track down the perfect gift. Of course, what would the holidays be without a little chaos? Despite a safe journey to find a gift, an avalanche keeps the group from being able to travel back to Miradero right away.

Yet in the midst of drama, the PALs meet their favorite singer, Sally Jessup, whose honest and heartwarming music gives them the hope they need to continue their journey home.

In the trailer above, catch a glimpse of things to come amd hear some tunes from McNamara. For those who aren't familiar with the title, DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free's franchise stems from the world built in the 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

This Emmy-winning series has been airing since May 2017 and features the voices of Amber Frank, Sydney Park, Bailey Gambertoglio, Darcy Rose Byrnes, Nolan North, Tiya Sicar and Kari Whelgren.

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas, Friday, December 6, Netflix