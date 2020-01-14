'The Old Man,' Magnolia Network & More Fall TV to Look Forward to in 2020

As seen on Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines on the back porch of the Holmes' rennovated home. (Portrait)

The holiday season is over, but TV has some new gifts you'll never want to return. Settle in for 12 months of fan-favorite stars (Fran Drescher, Edie Falco), inspiring physical feats (the Olympics), new streaming services, and another must-see season of Outlander.

It's still months away, but check out what's on deck inn the exciting season ahead.

The Old Man (FX on Hulu)



Jeff Bridges as a former CIA operative whose off-the-grid attempt to escape his old life is upended by an assassin? Sign. Us. Up. John Lithgow (The Crown), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers) and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) costar.

The Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines bring their renovation skills to DIY Network — by transforming it into their very own outlet! The rebranded channel (debuting in October, followed by a planned streaming service) will have a schedule curated by the Gaineses, including docuseries Home on the Road, centering on married singer-songwriters Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour the country and sample local cuisine with their kids, band and crew. The Magnolia Network will also feature the full Fixer Upper library of episodes and a cooking show starring Joanna. Because let's face it, goofy Chip can't be trusted near a hot stove!

The Good Dish (Syndicated)

Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa host this cooking-centric spinoff of The Dr. Oz Show. The foursome will prepare recipes and share time-saving tips while discussing the day's entertaining topics. Says Williams, "Our hope is to fill The Good Dish with inspiration, expert opinions and daily delicious fun."

Tina Fey's Untitled Ted Danson Comedy (NBC)

NBC has not yet confirmed when this is premiering, but it's certainly a prime candidate for a splashy fall debut: Fey and 30 Rock partner Robert Carlock return to the network — and keep Danson there post – The Good Place — for a comedy about a mogul who becomes the mayor of Los Angeles, despite having zero political experience. So far, 13 episodes have been ordered and we solemnly swear to watch.

Nick Cannon Talk Show (Syndicated)

From Nickelodeon's All That to Drumline to his hip-hop mixtapes to hosting The Masked Singer, Nick Cannon has proven that he can pretty much do anything. And with a daily chatfest, the multitalented entertainer will get to do it all!

