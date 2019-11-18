What's Coming and Going From Hulu in December 2019

Hulu subscribers should gear up for a great winter as December makes way for plenty of great new titles on the streaming platform.

Among the various additions in December are the return of Marvel's Runaways with Season 3 and the debut of Reprisal starring Abigail Spencer. New episodes of Into the Dark are also on the way, as well as various network titles.

Read on for the full slate of what's coming and going from Hulu this holiday season.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in December:

December 1

Unikitty Season 2A

Gintama Season 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

28 Weeks Later

A Better Life

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!

Airheads

Almost Famous

The Aviator

Behind Enemy Lines

Bug

Ca$h

Cheri

Downhill Racer

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Footloose

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past

Hamlet

Havana Motor Club

Heartbreakers

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

In Secret

Just Married

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Legend of the Drunken Master

LOL

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

Meet Joe Black

Nobody's Fool

Out of Time

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Prancer

Rags

Road House

Secretary

Set Up

Some Kind of Wonderful

Sorority Row

The Spirit

Splitting Adam

Swindle

Transporter 2

Wall Street

The Winning Season

December 2

This One's for the Ladies

December 3

Making It Season 2 Premiere

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 7 Premiere

Vanderpump Rules Season 7

Younger Season 6

My Boss's Daughter

December 4

Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special TV Special

CMA Country Christmas TV Special

Fruits Basket Season 1

December 5

The Moody's Series Premiere

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log

Killers Anonymous

December 6

Burden of Truth Season 2

Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Reprisal Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef Season 16

The Push

December 8

From Paris with Love

December 9

Miss Universe 2019 TV Special

December 11

Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways Series Premiere

Sherman's Showcase Season 1

Fast Color

December 12

Blackfish

December 13

Marvel's Runaways Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Great American Baking Show Season 5 Premiere

Bumblebee

Depraved

The Sounds of Silence

December 16

American Gangster

Fast & Furious

Wild Rose

December 17

Holidays with the Houghs TV Special

Mighty Magiswords Season 2B

December 18

Killing Eve Season 2

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times TV Special

The Kid

December 19

Mix Season 1

Cold Case Hammarskjold

December 20

Miss America Pageant TV Special

Loro

December 23

Pawn Sacrifice

December 24

Black Jesus Season 3

December 27

Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Day Shall Come

December 28

Better Things Season 3

December 29

Preacher Season 4

December 30

Flirty Dancing Series Premiere

OK K.O., Let's Be Heroes! Season 2B

The Orville Season 2

Anesthesia

Running with the Devil

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

What Men Want

Wonder Park

Available in December with the Showtime premium add-on:

The L Word: Generation Q Series Premiere (Dec. 8)

Work in Progress Series Premiere (Dec. 8)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in December:

December 31

A Simple Plan

A View to Kill

American Beauty

Basic Instinct

Be Cool

Beautiful Creatures

Big Top Pee-Wee

Birthright: A War Story

Blown Away

Boyz N' The Hood

Brooklyn's FInest

Cadillac Man

Children of the Corn

Children

Cloverfield

Crash

Curse of the Zodiac

Days of Thunder

Dead Heat

Demolition Man

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Double Jeopardy

Election

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

Far from Home

Fatal Attraction

Fire with Fire

Firstborn

Flight 7500

Forces of Nature

Free to Run

Get Shorty

Ghost World

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Heathers

High Noon

Hot Tub Time Machine

Imposter

Interview with the Vampire

Kalifornia

Kingpin

Love Crimes

Magic Mike

Mousehunt

Much Ado About Nothing

Never Back Down

No Holds Barred

Patriot Games

Permanent Midnight

Pieces of April

Platoon

Project Nim

Rent

Requiem for a Dream

Sacred Ground

Saturday Night Fever

School Times

Split Decisions

Stand Up Guys

Sucker Punch

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator salvation

Top of the Food Chain

Total Recall

Trading Moms

True Colors

True Grit

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Varsity Blues

Witness