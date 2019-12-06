See Faces New & Familiar in 'The L Word: Generation Q' First Look (PHOTOS)

The highly-anticipated L Word follow-up, The L Word: Generation Q, is nearly here and we have an exclusive first look at the cast.

Three familiar faces return alongside a crop of fresh ones in these gorgeous promo shots featuring a backyard setting. The new series debuts Sunday, December 8 on Showtime.

Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey, who all appeared in the original series, reunite in a trio shot as their characters Bette Porter, Shane McCutcheon, and Alice Pieszecki. The new faces stars them in Generation Q are Arianne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jaqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas.

Everyone is all smiles as they sip champagne and laugh over fresh snacks on the outdoor lounge table. And it certainly is a time for celebration for fans of the original series.

Generation Q picks up 10 years after the original L Word wrapped, and as Bette, Shane and Alice reconvene, they'll meet the new characters along the way. Cast additions Mandi and Zayas play PR exec Dani Núñez and TV producer Sophie Suarez, a couple linked to best friend and roommate Micah Lee (Sheng's character). Toboni's character is also introduced as (Sarah) Finley, an Olympic swimmer who has turned to an assistant job.

This time around Beals, Moennig, and Hailey are all serving as executive producers in addition to starring in the show, while Marja-Lewis Ryan serves as showrunner.

Don't miss their return as well as the introduction to Generation Q's many new faces when the show debuts Sunday!

The L Word: Generation Q, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 8, 10/9c, Showtime