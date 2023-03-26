Showtime Cancels ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ After 3 Seasons

Showtime has given the last word on The L Word: Generation Q, canceling the drama after three seasons.

According to Deadline, Showtime declined to renew the show but is developing another offshoot of the franchise, tentatively titled The L Word: New York, with the help of co-creator Ilene Chaiken.

The cancellation isn’t a total surprise: As Deadline notes, Showtime hasn’t renewed a single series since the announcement this January that Showtime would rebrand as Paramount+ with Showtime as part of an integration with the Paramount+ streaming service. Showtime previously canceled Let The Right One In and American Gigolo, while the upcoming series Three Women and Ripley moved to other outlets.

Chris McCarthy, the CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, name-dropped the L Word franchise in December when he announced his plan “to lean into Showtime’s strengths” and cited three key areas for the channel’s brand: “Complex and subversive antiheroes like Dexter and Yellowjackets, powerful high-stakes worlds like Homeland and Billions, and unconventional cultural takes like The L Word and The Chi — all with an eye towards making the biggest hits possible and building them into hit franchises as we have done very successfully across the company.”

The L Word: Generation Q is a reboot of Showtime’s 2004 series The L Word, with many of the original cast members coming back as series regulars or guest stars.

Generation Q starred Jennifer Beals, Jamie Clayton, Leisha Hailey, Jordan Hull, Arienne Mandi, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine Moennig, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas.

Marja-Lewis Ryan served as showrunner and also executive-produced the series alongside Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, and Melody Derloshon. Beals, Hailey, and Moenning — who all starred in the original series — also served as executive producers.