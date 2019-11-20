'Better Call Saul' Sets Season 5 Return — Watch the New Teaser (VIDEO)

It's been more than a year since we last saw Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) but s'all good man because Better Call Saul has officially set a premiere date for Season 5.

The announcement from AMC was made via video teaser on social media which revealed that the Breaking Bad spinoff would return for more fun on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

As viewers will recall, Season 4 wrapped with Jimmy turning to Kim (Rhea Seehorn), shooting her finger guns and exclaiming "S'all good man" after he revealed he would be practicing law under a different name.

The gesture demonstrated the continuing transformation of Jimmy as he turns into the "criminal" lawyer viewers met in Breaking Bad. While no plot details have been revealed at this time, the teaser suggests that the new Jimmy is in business as we zoom in on a business card clutched by an accused criminal, reading "Saul Goodman, Attorney at Law, 'Speedy Justice For You!'"

A phone number is also included, if you're looking to get in touch with Saul, give (505)-842-5662 a call (it really works).

The card also includes an image of Saul in his wild attire and his signature point. Alongside the video, the simple tag from Jimmy's license plate — LWYRUP — is seen next to the premiere date.

Don't miss Jimmy and the rest of the gang when Better Call Saul returns next year.

Better Call Saul, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, AMC