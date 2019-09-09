'Better Call Saul' Wraps Season 5 — Could It Be the Show's Last?

AMC's hit spinoff series Better Call Saul may not be airing right now, but the cast and crew just finished filming on Season 5, which leaves us wondering — will it be the show's last?

It's been nearly a year since the Season 4 finale premiered and fans saw Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into the "criminal" lawyer Saul Goodman. And while it seems that the build-up to a character we know and love from Breaking Bad is being paid off, there's also the understanding that the fun can't go on forever.

In a tweet shared by Odenkirk featuring a selfie of him with fellow cast members Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and Tony Dalton along with executive producer Peter Gould, he wrote, "Wrap party of BCS Season 5 last night. A blast with the best cast ever. Great actors around me, and even better - Great People! Love 'em."

Wrap party of BCS Season 5 last night. A blast with the best cast ever. Great actors around me, and even better - Great People! Love ‘em pic.twitter.com/i4GNse4Ks8 — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2019

Sure, the sentiment seems celebratory and not a cause for concern, but Mando shared Odenkirk's tweet with his own caption: "What a ride it's been 🖤 #BetterCallSaul S5."

Could his words mean something more in terms of the show's future or his character Nacho's future? Or are Mando's words just a reflection of the show's journey so far?

Back in April, Esposito said that the show would be six seasons, but as fans of Bad know, the fifth season of the series was split into two parts making it that length. "It's tricky with Vince [Gilligan], because he likes to — if you look at the Breaking Bad model... he said five years, five seasons and we shot that fifth season," Esposito told Collider, "but it was really five and six." Esposito went on to say, "there will be six seasons. It seems like that's the way, the comfortable way, to end this show."

If the show were to end with Season 5 or an expanded split version it would make a lot of sense knowing that Breaking Bad ended in a similar way and since Saul is quickly approaching the original series' timeline. Plus, with the release of the upcoming film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, interest in the universe created by Vince Gilligan has never been bigger, which would take Saul out on a high note.

Now, knowing that the Breaking Bad movie was filmed while Better Call Saul's fifth season was in production could mean fans will also finally get their Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) cameos. At SDCC 2018, Gilligan teased the return of Breaking Bad's leads during an anniversary reunion panel. "We'd be sorely remiss if these characters didn't appear on the show before it ended," Gilligan had said.

So what do you think? Could Better Call Saul end with its upcoming fifth season? Will Walter and Jesse be a part of it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Better Call Saul, Season 5, TBA 2020, AMC