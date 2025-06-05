Fox News’ Jesse Watters Branded a ‘Blazing A-hole’ by ‘Better Call Saul’ Star Michael McKean

Better Call Saul actor Michael McKean didn’t mince his words when it came to sharing his thoughts on Fox News host Jesse Watters.

On Wednesday’s (June 4) Jesse Watters Primetime, the controversial news anchor discussed former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who served under former President Joe Biden. Earlier in the day, Jean-Pierre announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party and releasing a book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, on October 21.

Watters attacked Jean-Pierre, whom he continued to call “Binder” because, like many press secretaries, she was often seen holding a binder. The Fox News host referred to her as a DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) hire and compared her to CNN’s Jake Tapper, who is also releasing a book about Biden’s health condition while in office.

“Binder spent two years lying from a podium, and now she wants to tell us the truth?” Watters said, per Mediaite. “Look at the name of the book: ‘Inside a Broken White House.’ Now she’s telling us the White House was broken? Wait a second, who else wrote a book about this? Yeah, Tapper. Binder’s now DEI Tapper. I wonder who got paid more.”

In all fairness, Jesse is a simpleton and a blazing asshole. https://t.co/wWgurcRpYP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 5, 2025

After an X user shared a clip of the segment on the social media app, McKean reshared the video while adding a few of his own thoughts. “In all fairness, Jesse is a simpleton and a blazing a**hole,” the This Is Spinal Tap star stated.

Many fans agreed with McKean’s sentiments, with one X user responding, “Watters is a one of the finest longform comedy routines since Spinal Tap. Unfortunately, he doesn’t realise he’s a parody.”

“Kind words describing JW,” quipped another.

“And you’re being kind. He’s much worse,” one user added.

Another joked, “That’s really unkind to simpletons and a**holes.”

“Jesse Watters always looks to me like he should be flailing about above Saul Goodman’s storefront office,” said another, referencing McKean’s Better Call Saul co-star Bob Odenkirk.

“He’s a jumped up and washed-up ex-‘comedian’. What do you expect, Michael?” wrote one commenter.

McKean earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Chuck McGill in the hit AMC series Better Call Saul. He’s also known for his collaborations with Christopher Guest, acting in his films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration. More recently, he portrayed President William Rayburn in the Netflix thriller The Diplomat.

