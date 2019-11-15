'Supernatural': Did Sam Just Figure Out What's Going on With His Dreams?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 15, Episode 5 of Supernatural, "Proverbs 17:3."]

One brother kills the other. That's the way the Winchesters' story ends, at least according to God.

Sam's (Jared Padalecki) dreams continue on Supernatural, and they all end the same way: fratricide. In his latest, Dean (Jensen Ackles) tries killing the white-suited Samifer with the Colt, only for Samifer to burn him alive. In another, demon Dean uses the First Blade to kill Sam.

And one brother killing another comes into play during what seems like a much too easy monster-of-the-week case. After rescuing the lone survivor of a werewolf attack, Sam and Dean witness one of the werewolves killing the other — "He was my brother, and he promised, but he was never gonna stop" — before turning the gun with the silver bullets on himself. But the charade is up after the victim trips and impales herself on antlers ... and reveals she's actually Lilith.

As she explains, God pulled her out of the Empty and orchestrated all of this. She's not supposed to kill Sam and Dean because "that's not how this story goes," but she was to make sure that they witnessed the brothers' murder-suicide. Oh, and her goal is to retrieve the Equalizer. Dean refuses to hand it over, until Sam's life is threatened.

And it's in the car ride back to the motel that Lilith tells Dean that her earlier line when she was pretending to be a poor innocent victim — "Wouldn't it be great if everything was just planned out for you?" — was all Chuck. "It always ends the same" for Chuck, she continues. "One brother killing the other. This world, he could've ended it in so many ways and he likes that one." The death of the werewolves was foreshadowing.

Despite Sam and Dean's attempts, Lilith does get her hands on the Equalizer — and they're not going to be able to get it back either, because she melts it. That means they're going to have to figure out a way to fight God without the only weapon they know can hurt him. And that's a troubling thought, too, considering what Sam realizes about his dreams.

After Dean fills Sam in on his conversation with Lilith about Chuck's preferred ending for them, his brother shares the nature of his dreams. Sam thought they were just some form of PTSD, but now he's wondering if they could be due to the link that formed between him and God when he used the Equalizer. "What if I'm somehow seeing Chuck's endings?" Sam wonders. "What if somehow I'm in his head?"

And what if in Chuck's head, the best way to end the story is by revisiting a time in the Winchesters' lives where things could have gone horribly wrong and one of the brothers could have killed the other? Sam's dreams have consisted of Sam on demon blood, Samifer, and demon Dean. Will Sam's revelation help them stay one step ahead? Do they stand a chance against God? Or will he, despite their refusal to kill one another, get the ending he wants?

