'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach on the 'Love Story in the Breakdown'

Filmmaker Noah Baumbach's acclaimed drama, Marriage Story, about the dissolution of a marriage boasts an A-list cast, a ton of advance awards buzz and comparisons to 1979 cinema classic Kramer vs. Kramer.

Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) and Adam Driver (Girls, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) star as a married couple with a young son, Henry (Azhy Robertson), who split their time between New York and Los Angeles as they attempt to consciously uncouple.

Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta round out the cast as the various lawyers who help shepherd Nicole (Johansson) and Charlie (Driver) through the difficult process.

"I wanted to find the love story in the breakdown," says writer-director Baumbach, who based the film partly on his own 2013 divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

"Marriage, of course, also continues in divorce — you're married the whole time you're doing it. And when a kid is involved, marriage continues, in a sense, after the divorce as well."

Marriage Story, Movie Premiere, Friday, December 6, Netflix

