Ricky Gervais to Host Golden Globes for Fifth Time in 2020

Ricky Gervais is returning to the Beverly Hilton Ballroom for a record fifth time as host of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The comedian and After Life creator, director and star will emcee the three-hour telecast on Sunday, January 5, airing at 8/7 on NBC. The awards show marks the kickoff of the 2020 awards season with 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — which are decided upon by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening," Gervais said in a statement. This fifth time will mark 10 years since Gervais first hosted the event in 2010, he also filled the role in 2011, 2012 and most recently in 2016.

"There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated," said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. "It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can't wait to see what he has up his sleeve."

Last January's telecast of the event averaged 18.6 million viewers in "live plus same day" Nielsens, making it the biggest audience for a primetime telecast, excluding news and sports in 10 months.

"When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected," said President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria. "We're excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!"

"In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It's going to be a great night," added Mike Mahan, CEO, Dick Clark Productions.

Gervais himself has won three Golden Globes, took home two Primetime Emmys and seven BAFTAS over the course of his career. He's responsible for titles such as The Office and Extras. NBC's remake of Gervais' British Office is considered the most successful remake of a British show in more than 30 years.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 5, 8/7c, NBC