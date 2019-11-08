'Gold Rush: White Water' Sneak Peek: Will Fred's Dredge Sled Work? (VIDEO)

How dangerous is Fred Hurst's plan in the Gold Rush: White Water Season 3 premiere?

If you ask his team — as seen in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek — it's more dangerous than he seems to realize.

The Dakota boys are back risking it all to unearth millions in gold in the new season of the Discovery Channel series. And this time, Fred and his son, Dustin, are working on separate claims and working their own crews to double their chances of striking it rich. They're moving higher up the mountain and it gets more dangerous as they chase the mother lode and a massive pay day.

They must "sling in" their gear and equipment via helicopter, and after the final drop, they're on their own, forcing them to engineer radical new methods to lift 1,000-pound boulders, lower their dredges down vertical cliffs (like in the clip above), and fix catastrophic equipment failures in the middle of nowhere.

Fred explains they've turned their floating dredge into a ski machine, and to lower it into the creek, they've attached it to a wooden sled.

Watch Fred and the others work on maneuvering the 700-lb. dredge down a steep incline and see why not everyone agrees with his plan in the sneak peek.

Gold Rush: White Water, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, November 8, 10/9c, Discovery