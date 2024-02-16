Season 7 of Gold Rush: White Water is set to be the most emotionally charged yet, and could it see the biggest nugget find in franchise history?

The spinoff within Discovery Channel’s popular long-standing franchise returns on March 8 with new episodes. This comes off the heels of last season when Dustin Hurt received a real passing of the torch when he bought his father Dakota’s mining equipment to run two crews.

Hurt is in search of redemption after he and his crew barely made it out alive last season. It’s being described as “make or break” when he has to streamline his crew and come up with a whole new plan for Nugget Creek.

If that weren’t enough, the North Dakota boy must come to grips with losing his father and bid farewell to his dying father Fred Hurt. “Dakota Fred” passed away shortly following his 80th birthday last July after a short battle with Stage 4 brain cancer. The outspoken miner leaves a lasting legacy, gaining fans through his appearances on Gold Rush and subsequent shows that followed including White Water, which started in 2018.

With all this weighing on his mind, Dustin and his crew carry on, knowing they want to keep Fred’s memory alive. The follow-up from last season where the team relocated their operation deeper in the Alaskan wilderness across the Chilkat Range and nine miles up the mighty Tsirku River.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As seen from the teaser above, exclusively shared first to TV Insider, it’s a long way down to the bottom of the river. The clip sees father-and-son embrace where Fred tells Dustin to “have one hell of a seasons.” What could possibly be the last or one of the last times we see the “Dakota Boys” together onscreen.

You get a sense of the dangers of the environment that they face. Big risks with the potential of golden rewards as the words displayed read “Only through darkness can you reach the light.” The final soundbite alludes to what is framed to be the “biggest nugget in Gold Rush history. We’ll have to wait and see how this adventurous season unfolds.

Gold Rush: White Water Season 7 premiere, March 8, Discovery Channel