Everything We Know About 'Lucifer's Fifth and Final Season So Far

Lucifans lucked out after Fox canceled Lucifer because Netflix not only saved it, but also renewed it for a fifth and final season.

That's good news for viewers, considering Season 4 ended with a major cliffhanger, in which Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) seemed on the verge of (finally) getting together — only for him to leave to rule over hell.

We're keeping track of all the news about the last season, including what's in store for Lucifer, Chloe, and all the angelic and devilish characters we know and love, so read on to see everything we know.

Who's returning?

We will presumably see most of the Season 4 cast back for Season 5, but no official announcements have been made one way or the other yet. However, Eve (Inbar Lavi) did leave town at the end of the finale, so her presence may be up in the air.

What's next for the characters?

So far, we only have a few teases from showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich about the final episodes, and they've said that they "get to finish [the[ story on [their] terms."

The fans brought us back to life. Now, we get to finish our story on our terms. Can't wait for you guys to see what's in store! https://t.co/igrO8z2xxb — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 6, 2019

"We literally have had the opening sequence since we started Season 4," Henderson revealed to TVLine. "We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we're excited about that, too," Modrovich added.

As for whether or not Eve will be part of it, Henderson noted it as something they'll "discuss" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The question becomes, as we get into our room, how much story would we have for that character? We set her off on an amazing new starting point for her life," he said, but he hopes "in whatever way, that's not the last you've seen of Eve."

Modrovich also said that they want "to ping [the new season] in a completely different direction," explaining, "If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as a bats--t as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don't get bored, so we don't get bored."

When will Season 5 be released?

It's too soon to tell, but fans shouldn't expect to see new Lucifer episodes before 2020.

How many episodes will there be?

Modrovich revealed that answer on June 17. "It's 10," he tweeted. "And we're going to make every minute count!!"

Lucifer, Fifth and Final Season, Coming Soon, Netflix