Brandon Routh Says Goodbye to 'Legends of Tomorrow' & Ray Palmer (PHOTOS)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will be saying goodbye to one of its original cast members when Brandon Routh's character Ray Palmer departs in Season 5. Courtney Ford will also be leaving after starring as Nora Darhk since Season 3.

Routh has wrapped filming on the CW superhero drama, the actor revealed in an Instagram post featuring photos from set, including him in the Atom suit, a cake, and images of his various costumes over the years.

"My final day of filming with my #LegendsFamily. I love you all & appreciate the 5 seasons we've spent together," he wrote in the caption on Friday. "It hasn't always been easy, but I think that’s what makes it harder to leave — getting through the growing pains of the first few seasons has bonded us. And made the last three seasons a blast!"

"I've never been at a job this long, so this is new for me," he continued. "I think I will miss you all and the fun we've had making this silly show on the #Waverider — as much as I'll miss bringing #RayPalmer to life. Love & blessings on a great finish to the season."

Routh began playing Ray Palmer/The Atom in Arrow Season 3 before moving over to the spinoff when it debuted.

Dominic Purcell, another original LoT cast member (his character debuted on The Flash), shared a farewell message to his costar on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the two of them from Comic-Con, Purcell wrote, "It's been an absolute joy working with you. Going to miss you heaps."

He went on to call Routh "a gentleman," as well as "a consummate professional and one of the funniest and most peculiar humans I've ever met."

Routh and Ford's exits will air in Season 5. Before then, Routh will be donning the Superman cape and Clark Kent glasses once again for the five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, 2020, The CW