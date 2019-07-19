Arrowverse Crossover: Tyler Hoechlin & Brandon Routh to Share Superman Role

If you're a fan of Superman, you're in luck because you're getting a double dose on your TV screens during the 2019-2020 season.

As part of the upcoming five-part Arrowverse crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," both Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will play Superman in "different time frames," Deadline reported. Specific details about how and which episodes we'll see each have yet to be released.

Hoechlin plays Clark Kent/Superman on Supergirl and participated in last year's crossover, "Elseworlds," while Routh played the character in 2006's Superman Returns. However, in the Arrowverse, he plays Ray Palmer/The Atom, and even though he's suiting up with the cape once again, viewers will still see him as his character from Legends of Tomorrow.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will take place over five episodes, three in December 2019 and two in January 2020. It will feature characters across the Arrowverse from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, the first four of which teased the upcoming event in their season finales.

The Monitor collected Oliver (Stephen Amell) in the Arrow Season 7 finale to fulfill the deal he made to save Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) in the previous crossover. He also told Oliver that he's going to die in the upcoming Crisis.

The Monitor also freed a Martian out for revenge and did something to Lex's body in the Supergirl Season 4 finale and watched the Legends in their finale.

And The Flash ended its fifth season with a change to the date of that future newspaper confirming that the Crisis (and Barry's disappearance) is moving from 2024 to 2019.

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW