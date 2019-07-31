'Legends of Tomorrow' Cast on Sara's Superpower, Avalance, Mick's Romance Novels & More (VIDEO)

Legends of Tomorrow is such a fun show, but how do they make sure it stays that way?

Series stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, and Dominic Purcell, and showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu stopped by TV Insider's suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, to talk about keeping the show fresh and what's coming up in Season 5 with our Damian Holbrook.

"You can't just stay in the pocket, stay in the groove, keep doing what you're doing," Klemmer said. "That's the good and the bad of it. It's not like a rinse and repeat sort of show. It's like you shed your skin and then hopefully whatever's underneath, it's even more freaky than your last incarnation."

And one of the changes coming in the new season involves the team's financial situation. They've lost their government funding, but fortunately, one of the Legends has a career that can help them keep the Waverider traveling through time.

They're also losing one set (the Time Bureau) and gaining another because Constantine (Matt Ryan) needed a space of his own.

Watch the video above to find out what superpower Lotz wants her character to get, what to expect from Avalance and the Atom in the Season 5 premiere, and more.

Legends of Tomorrow, Season 5, Coming Soon, The CW