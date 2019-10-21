'The Crown': The Times Are Changing for the Royals in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

"It is not a choice. It is a duty," says Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) in the new season of Netflix's drama series, The Crown. She's speaking about her duty as Queen and while we see her settled into her role by the time explored in the third season, there's more than enough drama coming that challenge everyone...but makes for wonderful TV viewing.

Season 3 moves the story of the Royal family further into the 1960s and 1970s and in addition to the world changing, the cast of the Emmy-winning series has also changed in order to portray the family as getting older. Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, Fleabag), Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Helena Bonham Carter (The Wings of the Dove), and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) are the new Royals and can be seen in the just-released third season trailer.

As in recent seasons, life hasn't gotten any easier for the Royals and that's not just world events — growing anti-monarchy, space travel, and tragedies like the mining disaster in the town of Aberfan are all explored — but also their relationships with each other, which are often just as volatile and dramatic.

Also in these later years, we'll meet young Prince Charles (God's Own Country's Josh O'Connor) and Princess Anne (Erin Doherty ).

Check out the trailer here and prepare for a new chapter of The Crown on November 17 on Netflix:

The Crown, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, November 17, Netflix