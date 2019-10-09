'Desperate Housewives' Star Calls Out 'White Privilege' on Set After Felicity Huffman's Sentence

While Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives costar Eva Longoria may have come to her defense with a character letter, not everyone who worked on the show feels the same.

Ricardo Chavira, who starred as Carlos Solis (Longoria's character's husband) on the ABC drama, shared what he saw on the set in response to an article reporting on Huffman boosting her daughter's SAT score to give her a "fair shot" at getting into a college and subsequent sentence. "White Privilege," he tweeted. "And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I'm talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don't mean s*** to these people."

"I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives," he continued. "I've seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I've struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I've received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist."

I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a fine of $30,000, and 250 hours of community service in September.

In her letter for Huffman, Longoria wrote that her costar took her "under her wing" and stood up for her to an on-set bully (whom she didn't name) and during contract negotiations. Series creator Marc Cherry confirmed there was someone on set with "big behavioral problems" and detailed Huffman's "polite" response and "kindness" towards another actress on the series.