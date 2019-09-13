Felicity Huffman Sentenced to Two Weeks in Prison for College Admissions Scandal

Months after news broke about a major college admissions scandal involving two Hollywood stars — Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — judgement day has arrived for one of them.

Huffman, best known for her role in the beloved ABC drama Desperate Housewives, has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for the scam which has been coined "Operation Varsity Blues." According to ABC News, Huffman will also have to pay an additional fine of $30,000 and complete 200 community service hours as part of her punishment.

The 56-year-old reported to a Boston, Massachusetts courtroom for sentencing by Judge Indira Talwani. Huffman entered a guilty plea to charges that she had paid $15,000 in order to bolster her daughter's SAT scores.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done. I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman had said in court back in May of this year.

10 Jaw-Dropping Details About Operation Varsity Blues More startling and bizarre details continue to emerge about the college admissions scam involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Huffman and her defense asked for leniency considering her clean record prior to these charges. Character letters were sent in by her husband William H. Macy as well as Housewives costar Eva Longoria.

During sentencing, Huffman issued an statement apologizing for her actions, read it in full below:

I accept the court's decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.

I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.

I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.

I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.

My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.

No news on Loughlin's case has come up as of late, but she's sure to face more time in court before she's free and clear.