Missing ‘Pretty Little Liars’ 15 Years Later? 10 Similar Shows to Watch

Freeform brought its A-game 15 years ago with the premiere of Pretty Little Liars on June 8, 2010 — long enough ago that the cable channel was still called ABC Family at the time.

Created by I. Marlene King and based on a book series by Sara Shepard, PLL follows four former best friends reunited by the disappearance of the queen bee of the group and spooked by messages from an anonymous “A” who knows their dirty little secrets.

Simple so far, right? Well, as the series progresses, viewers encounter not just the Original A, but also Big A, the A-Team, and Uber A a.k.a. A.D., plus Red Coat, the Black Widow, and the Black Swan, among other shadowy figures in this complicated thriller. “I loved [Pretty Little Liars], like, 100%… but so many times watching it, I would be so confused,” one Reddit user wrote.

The shows described below should prove less confusing but no less twisty, so they could scratch that itch if you’re missing Pretty Little Liars a decade and a half later. (But really, if you haven’t seen the first three, can you really call yourself a PLL obsessive?)